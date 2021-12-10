Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Buys Shares of 526 Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 1,267.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 177.4% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 11.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 93.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Kilroy Realty from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kilroy Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.17.

Kilroy Realty stock opened at $67.90 on Friday. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $54.26 and a 52 week high of $74.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.61 and a 200-day moving average of $68.66.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $232.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.76 million. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 71.39% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.94%.

In other Kilroy Realty news, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 1,000 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $71,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 12,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total transaction of $900,400.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

