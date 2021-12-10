Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $80,000 Stock Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 163.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 224 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Moody’s by 4.0% during the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Moody’s by 6.8% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lifted its position in Moody’s by 0.5% during the second quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 5,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV lifted its position in Moody’s by 1.8% during the third quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 1,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Moody’s by 4.5% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael L. West sold 180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.92, for a total value of $71,985.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 316 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.28, for a total value of $125,856.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,837 shares of company stock worth $715,888. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MCO shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $428.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $406.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $372.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $402.50.

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $393.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The company has a market cap of $73.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.25, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.18. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $261.38 and a 12 month high of $407.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $383.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $372.90.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.17. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 99.53%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

