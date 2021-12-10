Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $89,000 Stock Holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,318 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE raised its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 1,297,109 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,651,000 after buying an additional 31,339 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 78,586 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 32,568 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 1,585.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 54,867 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 51,612 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,220,980 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,260,000 after buying an additional 87,816 shares during the period. Finally, Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 210,570 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,385,000 after buying an additional 6,921 shares during the last quarter. 11.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GSK opened at $42.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $115.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1-year low of $33.53 and a 1-year high of $43.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.01 and its 200 day moving average is $40.34.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 26.27%. The firm had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. On average, analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.5234 dividend. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is currently 87.29%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GlaxoSmithKline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

