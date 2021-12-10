Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Makes New $35,000 Investment in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 266.1% in the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 27,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 20,275 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 104,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,255,000 after buying an additional 5,925 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,012,000 after buying an additional 8,128 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 11,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares during the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

In other Kilroy Realty news, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 12,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total value of $900,400.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $71,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:KRC opened at $67.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.66. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. Kilroy Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.26 and a fifty-two week high of $74.05.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $232.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.76 million. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 71.39%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. Research analysts predict that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.94%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KRC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Kilroy Realty from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.17.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.