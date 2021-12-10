Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Purchases 1,028 Shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 4,672.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PENN. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Penn National Gaming by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,987,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,994,000 after purchasing an additional 128,169 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Penn National Gaming by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,424,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,974,000 after purchasing an additional 405,801 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Penn National Gaming by 1,354.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 782,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,830,000 after purchasing an additional 728,417 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,685,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Penn National Gaming by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 711,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PENN opened at $51.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.43. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a one year low of $47.01 and a one year high of $142.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The company has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 2.51.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.32). Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Penn National Gaming news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 148,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total transaction of $11,459,928.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 14,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $1,198,854.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 545,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,882,562.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on PENN. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock.

Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.33.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

