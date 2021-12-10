Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Purchases 352 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the third quarter worth $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the second quarter worth $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the second quarter worth $36,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 39.5% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Simon Property Group Inc /De/ acquired 512,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,230,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:SPG opened at $152.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The company has a market capitalization of $50.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.50. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.02 and a 12 month high of $171.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $152.44 and its 200 day moving average is $138.09.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 53.12% and a net margin of 41.00%. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $1.65 dividend. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 97.24%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Compass Point boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Truist boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.44.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

