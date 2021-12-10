Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Takes Position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HR. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,332,000. Nuance Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 4,208,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,083,000 after buying an additional 992,620 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $19,482,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1,908.0% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 657,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,860,000 after buying an additional 624,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,725,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $625,906,000 after buying an additional 606,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $32.14 on Friday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a one year low of $28.00 and a one year high of $33.77. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.17 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.02 and a 200-day moving average of $31.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.45). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 1.43%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 636.88%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.80.

In related news, EVP John M. Bryant, Jr. sold 2,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $89,804.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

