Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Price Target Raised to $57.00

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) had its price target increased by Loop Capital from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

FAST has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Fastenal from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Fastenal from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Stephens upped their price target on Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Fastenal from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Shares of FAST stock opened at $62.81 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.05. The company has a market cap of $36.13 billion, a PE ratio of 40.52, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $43.37 and a 12-month high of $63.69.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 15.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 25th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.26%.

In other Fastenal news, Director Sarah N. Nielsen purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.76 per share, with a total value of $55,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. Jansen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $1,550,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,058 shares of company stock worth $2,349,690 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 150.0% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the third quarter worth about $641,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the third quarter worth about $261,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 3rd quarter worth about $775,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 24,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 8,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

