Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Acquired by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 28.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,208 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FAST. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Fastenal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,319,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,716,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Fastenal by 2.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,455,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,683,000 after buying an additional 792,416 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Fastenal by 6.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,341,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,779,000 after buying an additional 136,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

FAST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Fastenal from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

In other news, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 6,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $381,566.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 6,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $417,623.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 38,058 shares of company stock worth $2,349,690 over the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $62.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 4.18. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $43.37 and a 1 year high of $63.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.52, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.24.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 25th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.26%.

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

