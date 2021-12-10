Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Bought by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 28.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,208 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,319,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the second quarter valued at about $2,716,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 2.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,455,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,683,000 after purchasing an additional 792,416 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 6.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,341,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,779,000 after purchasing an additional 136,469 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. 77.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Fastenal news, Director Sarah N. Nielsen bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.76 per share, with a total value of $55,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 6,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total transaction of $381,566.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,058 shares of company stock worth $2,349,690. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $62.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.52, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.05. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $43.37 and a 1-year high of $63.69.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Fastenal’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.26%.

FAST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fastenal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

