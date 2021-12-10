Feathercoin Price Tops $0.0129 (FTC)

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. During the last week, Feathercoin has traded down 21.9% against the U.S. dollar. Feathercoin has a market cap of $3.04 million and $3,192.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Feathercoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0129 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000083 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000459 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Charm (CHARM) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Feathercoin Coin Profile

Feathercoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 336,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,600,238 coins. The official message board for Feathercoin is forum.feathercoin.com . Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Feathercoin’s official website is feathercoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Feathercoin is based on Litecoin, which is safeguarded from the effects of Bitcoin ASIC mining until now. It has a block reward of 200 coins and will have a total of 336 million coins. The start block reward was 80 coins and halves every 840,000 blocks. The coin has 336 million as a hard cap and the block target is 1 minute – difficulty is damped at 25%. Feathercoin is a UK Oxford based initiative and as such has a following locally with some merchants accepting the currency. The website also has its own shop where you can post and sell goods for FTC – or Feathercoins. “

Feathercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Feathercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Feathercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

