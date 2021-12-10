Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 65.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,350 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 11,800 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Waters were worth $2,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 90.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,009 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,286 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 162,349 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $58,007,000 after purchasing an additional 3,678 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP boosted its position in Waters by 152.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 3,815 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Waters by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Waters by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 70,133 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,059,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WAT opened at $343.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $347.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $364.80. Waters Co. has a twelve month low of $238.63 and a twelve month high of $428.22.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $659.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.28 million. Waters had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 271.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Waters news, Director Edward Conard sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.01, for a total value of $1,344,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

