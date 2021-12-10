Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,807 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 452 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 101.7% during the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDX opened at $245.11 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $235.13 and a 1 year high of $267.37. The company has a market cap of $69.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $243.84 and a 200-day moving average of $246.94.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.14. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 48.47%.

Becton, Dickinson and announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have issued reports on BDX. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $268.78.

In related news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $58,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

