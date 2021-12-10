Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,959 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 108.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total value of $1,034,464.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total transaction of $448,851.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,170 shares of company stock valued at $3,578,996. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $54.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.52. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $48.11 and a 52 week high of $57.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.68.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 82.35%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.06.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.