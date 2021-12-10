Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $3.42 Million Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,563 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 952 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. 53.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BA opened at $207.56 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $188.00 and a 52 week high of $278.57. The firm has a market cap of $121.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.06 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.68.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.39) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on BA. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $224.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Vertical Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $306.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $275.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.70.

In other Boeing news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

