Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,563 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 952 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the third quarter worth about $44,000. 53.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $275.00 target price on Boeing in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Vertical Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 price target on Boeing in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $275.00 price target on Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $224.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.70.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $207.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.06 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $188.00 and a twelve month high of $278.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.39) earnings per share. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Boeing news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Featured Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.