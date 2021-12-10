Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,292 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,409 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NUAN. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the third quarter worth $50,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the third quarter worth $55,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the third quarter worth $128,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the second quarter worth $163,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the second quarter worth $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Nuance Communications alerts:

NUAN opened at $54.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.86. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.90 and a 52 week high of $55.55. The stock has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a PE ratio of -609.93 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09). Nuance Communications had a negative net margin of 1.96% and a positive return on equity of 6.37%. The company had revenue of $333.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 492,709 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total transaction of $27,113,776.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sanjay Vaswani sold 42,682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total transaction of $2,358,607.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,340,567 shares of company stock worth $73,803,978 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications, Inc engages in the provision of conversational artificial intelligence (AI) and ambient clinical intelligence services. It offers a wide range of products and services, including clinical documentation, solutions for clinicians, radiologists and care teams, as well as intelligent customer engagement, and security and biometric solutions for brands.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuance Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuance Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.