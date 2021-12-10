Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,877 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,376 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,877 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COP. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,165 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 21,910 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth $228,000. Summit X LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth $367,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at $356,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COP opened at $72.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $38.77 and a 12-month high of $77.98. The firm has a market cap of $95.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.61.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 54.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on COP shares. Mizuho raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Argus raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $66.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.13.

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total transaction of $686,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

