Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Sells 942 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 942 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.4% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 12,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.6% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 34,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,269,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,316,000 after buying an additional 54,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.5% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 93,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,440,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

DD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.86.

NYSE:DD opened at $78.64 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $41.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.48. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.28 and a twelve month high of $87.27.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 7.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.06%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

