Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Shares Sold by Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,514,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,214,000 after purchasing an additional 595,616 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,145,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,880,000 after acquiring an additional 247,547 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 667,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,645,000 after acquiring an additional 33,601 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 505,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,501,000 after acquiring an additional 80,595 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 277,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,653,000 after acquiring an additional 9,388 shares during the period.

FTEC stock opened at $133.83 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a one year low of $98.72 and a one year high of $137.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $127.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.93.

