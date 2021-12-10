Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT) Shares Purchased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT) by 20.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,820 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,040 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.72% of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF worth $3,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 31,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 8,382 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 16,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF stock opened at $48.75 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.71 and a fifty-two week high of $50.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.18.

