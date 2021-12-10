Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.78.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$55.00 to C$64.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Fiera Capital from C$12.75 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their target price on Fiera Capital from C$12.75 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of FRRPF remained flat at $$8.08 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,421. Fiera Capital has a 52 week low of $7.96 and a 52 week high of $9.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.60.

Fiera Capital Corp. engages in the provision of traditional and alternative investment solutions, including depth and expertise in asset allocation. It offers investment advisory and related services to institutional investors, private wealth clients, and retail investors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States of America, and Europe and Other.

