Fifth Third Bancorp Has $52,000 Stock Holdings in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 49.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CPK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 74.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 448,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,993,000 after buying an additional 191,319 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,809,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $338,009,000 after buying an additional 38,269 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 569,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,849,000 after buying an additional 20,969 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,571,000 after buying an additional 20,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 295,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,544,000 after buying an additional 20,250 shares in the last quarter. 74.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of CPK stock opened at $134.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51 and a beta of 0.47. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a twelve month low of $99.64 and a twelve month high of $140.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.93.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 15.20%. The business had revenue of $107.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.59%.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

