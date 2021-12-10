Fifth Third Bancorp Has $68,000 Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 73.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 704 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Leidos were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,295,526 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $231,419,000 after acquiring an additional 85,698 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 243,750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $24,643,000 after acquiring an additional 7,336 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,452,659 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $247,964,000 after acquiring an additional 204,208 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,186 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider James Robert Moos sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.67, for a total transaction of $740,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LDOS. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Leidos from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus lowered shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of Leidos in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.67.

LDOS stock opened at $88.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.81. The company has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.85. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.45 and a 52-week high of $113.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 23.71%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

