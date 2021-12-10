Fifth Third Bancorp Invests $57,000 in iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV)

Posted by on Dec 10th, 2021

Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ISCV. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $397,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

ISCV stock opened at $58.76 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF has a 12-month low of $45.39 and a 12-month high of $62.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.49.

Read More: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISCV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.