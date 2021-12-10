Fifth Third Bancorp Invests $57,000 in iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV)

Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ISCV. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $397,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

ISCV stock opened at $58.76 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF has a 12-month low of $45.39 and a 12-month high of $62.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.49.

