Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Sold by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 32.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 26,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 30.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 148,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,440,000 after purchasing an additional 34,833 shares in the last quarter. Western Financial Corporation lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.7% in the third quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 17,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.5% in the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 116,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.1% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 55,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FITB. Stephens increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.88.

FITB stock opened at $43.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $26.42 and a 52-week high of $45.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.43.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 32.49% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 33.15%.

In related news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $175,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 10,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total transaction of $489,851.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

