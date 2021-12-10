Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 309 Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 182.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 478 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Ceridian HCM in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Ceridian HCM in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 1,116.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 33.7% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 138.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

CDAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Ceridian HCM from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ceridian HCM from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Cowen raised their price target on Ceridian HCM from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ceridian HCM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.17.

In related news, Director Thomas M. Hagerty sold 20,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.24, for a total transaction of $2,606,306.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total value of $774,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 43,228 shares of company stock valued at $5,308,687 in the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:CDAY opened at $104.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -185.98 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.20 and a 1-year high of $130.37.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.14. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 8.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.