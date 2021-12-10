Fifth Third Bancorp Raises Position in RH (NYSE:RH)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in RH (NYSE:RH) by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in RH were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of RH by 17.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of RH by 1.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC increased its position in shares of RH by 2.5% during the second quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of RH by 0.3% during the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,536,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of RH by 0.5% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $685.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on RH from $650.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on RH from $660.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Cowen raised their target price on RH from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on RH from $790.00 to $766.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RH currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $719.73.

RH stock opened at $608.51 on Friday. RH has a one year low of $411.88 and a one year high of $744.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $634.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $663.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.32, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.33.

RH (NYSE:RH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.68 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.82 million. RH had a return on equity of 131.27% and a net margin of 15.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that RH will post 25.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

