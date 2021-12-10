Fifth Third Bancorp Raises Stock Holdings in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 49.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CPK. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 7.6% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the third quarter worth $54,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 5.8% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 3.2% in the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 1.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 103,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the period. 74.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CPK opened at $134.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 12 month low of $99.64 and a 12 month high of $140.47.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 15.20%. The business had revenue of $107.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

