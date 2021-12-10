Fifth Third Bancorp Raises Stock Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 45.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the second quarter worth $41,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the second quarter worth $47,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 125.5% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the second quarter worth $56,000. 93.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MOH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $318.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.02.

In related news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.13, for a total value of $1,545,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.01, for a total transaction of $91,503.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MOH opened at $295.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $293.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.40. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.08 and a 12 month high of $316.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.71.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 25.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.39 EPS for the current year.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

