Financial Analysis: Mitesco (MITI) vs. Its Peers

Mitesco (OTCMKTS: MITI) is one of 69 public companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Mitesco to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mitesco and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Mitesco N/A -$2.86 million -4.50 Mitesco Competitors $4.06 billion $537.45 million 19.05

Mitesco’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Mitesco. Mitesco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Mitesco shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.7% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Mitesco shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.2% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Mitesco and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mitesco 0 0 0 0 N/A Mitesco Competitors 365 1340 1617 58 2.40

As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 32.58%. Given Mitesco’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Mitesco has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Volatility & Risk

Mitesco has a beta of -1.35, suggesting that its share price is 235% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mitesco’s rivals have a beta of -0.44, suggesting that their average share price is 144% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Mitesco and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mitesco N/A -2,552.31% -175.86% Mitesco Competitors 42.81% -36.04% 3.75%

Summary

Mitesco rivals beat Mitesco on 10 of the 10 factors compared.

Mitesco Company Profile

Mitesco, Inc. engages in the development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals. It offers pharmaceutical formulations for both the human and veterinary market. The firm also focuses on the development of software applications in the healthcare arena, including telemedicine; and consideration of services offering using blockchain encryption technology for various aspects of the healthcare industry. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

