Financial Review: Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) versus CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX)

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) and CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.2% of Federated Hermes shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.3% of CI Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of Federated Hermes shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Federated Hermes and CI Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Federated Hermes 1 2 0 0 1.67 CI Financial 0 1 8 0 2.89

Federated Hermes currently has a consensus price target of $31.83, indicating a potential downside of 11.23%. CI Financial has a consensus price target of $30.94, indicating a potential upside of 39.30%. Given CI Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CI Financial is more favorable than Federated Hermes.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Federated Hermes and CI Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Federated Hermes $1.45 billion 2.40 $326.36 million $2.97 12.07 CI Financial $1.23 billion 3.60 $355.32 million $1.48 15.01

CI Financial has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Federated Hermes. Federated Hermes is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CI Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Federated Hermes pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. CI Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.57 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Federated Hermes pays out 36.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CI Financial pays out 38.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Federated Hermes is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Federated Hermes and CI Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Federated Hermes 22.11% 26.38% 15.24% CI Financial 15.41% 38.28% 8.73%

Summary

Federated Hermes beats CI Financial on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc. engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets. The company was founded by John F. Donahue and Richard B. Fisher in October 1955 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

CI Financial Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products. The wealth management segment derives its revenues principally from commissions and fees earned through the provision of ongoing services to clients and on the sale of mutual funds and other financial products. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

