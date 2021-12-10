First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

First Advantage (NYSE:FA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Advantage Corporation is a provider of technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety and compliance related to human capital. The company operates principally in North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East. First Advantage Corporation is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Advantage in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of First Advantage from $25.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.06.

NYSE:FA opened at $17.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.59. First Advantage has a 52 week low of $16.39 and a 52 week high of $24.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.47.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. Equities research analysts expect that First Advantage will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joseph K. Jaeger sold 34,013 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $656,450.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David L. Gamsey sold 33,432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $645,237.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 413,579 shares of company stock worth $7,982,075 in the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in First Advantage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,123,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in First Advantage during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,687,000. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in First Advantage by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,777,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,857,000 after buying an additional 27,271 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in First Advantage by 359.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,735,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,062,000 after buying an additional 1,357,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in First Advantage by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,722,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,821,000 after buying an additional 109,613 shares in the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Advantage Company Profile

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. The company offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and screening products.

