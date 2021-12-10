First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.67 Million

Analysts predict that First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) will announce $14.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for First Community’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $14.91 million and the lowest is $14.51 million. First Community posted sales of $14.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 19th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Community will report full year sales of $59.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $58.80 million to $59.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $58.41 million, with estimates ranging from $57.50 million to $59.88 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover First Community.
First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $16.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.57 million. First Community had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 24.49%.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of First Community by 2.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 400,272 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,925,000 after purchasing an additional 8,263 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of First Community by 3.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 392,009 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,919,000 after purchasing an additional 12,471 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Community by 5.6% in the third quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 360,504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,138,000 after purchasing an additional 19,240 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of First Community by 40.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 315,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,304,000 after purchasing an additional 90,415 shares during the period. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Community by 13.1% in the third quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 222,075 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after purchasing an additional 25,675 shares during the period. 49.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ:FCCO traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.13. 4,687 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,955. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.52. First Community has a twelve month low of $16.18 and a twelve month high of $23.42. The company has a market cap of $159.40 million, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. First Community’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.12%.
First Community Company Profile
First Community Corp. (South Carolina) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, First Community Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit; and Corporate.
