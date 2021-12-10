First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.67 Million

Analysts predict that First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) will announce $14.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for First Community’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $14.91 million and the lowest is $14.51 million. First Community posted sales of $14.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Community will report full year sales of $59.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $58.80 million to $59.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $58.41 million, with estimates ranging from $57.50 million to $59.88 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover First Community.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $16.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.57 million. First Community had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 24.49%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Community from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of First Community by 2.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 400,272 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,925,000 after purchasing an additional 8,263 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of First Community by 3.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 392,009 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,919,000 after purchasing an additional 12,471 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Community by 5.6% in the third quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 360,504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,138,000 after purchasing an additional 19,240 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of First Community by 40.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 315,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,304,000 after purchasing an additional 90,415 shares during the period. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Community by 13.1% in the third quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 222,075 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after purchasing an additional 25,675 shares during the period. 49.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FCCO traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.13. 4,687 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,955. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.52. First Community has a twelve month low of $16.18 and a twelve month high of $23.42. The company has a market cap of $159.40 million, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. First Community’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.12%.

First Community Company Profile

First Community Corp. (South Carolina) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, First Community Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit; and Corporate.

