First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,567 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 1.24% of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FDNI. Summit X LLC lifted its position in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 113,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,372,000 after purchasing an additional 20,238 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 53,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 13,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FDNI opened at $38.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.84. First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.26 and a fifty-two week high of $57.26.

