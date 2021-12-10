First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Purchased by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 628.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 61,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,407 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $3,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 52.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 205,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,297,000 after purchasing an additional 71,018 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 78,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Petix & Botte Co grew its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 74,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,016 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 43.4% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1,617.6% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 16,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 15,982 shares during the period.

NASDAQ FTSM opened at $59.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.93. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1-year low of $59.81 and a 1-year high of $60.08.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%.

