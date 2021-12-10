First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) Trading Up 1%

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC)’s stock price was up 1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.26 and last traded at $24.26. Approximately 659,803 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 580,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.03.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.87 and a 200 day moving average of $24.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTGC. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund in the third quarter valued at $587,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 12.2% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 127,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 13,895 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 56.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 116,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 41,717 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 62.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 21,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 8,229 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 12.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 250,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,043,000 after purchasing an additional 27,746 shares during the period.

Read More: What are Institutional Investors?

