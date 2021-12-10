First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ:FWBI) Cut to Hold at Maxim Group

Maxim Group cut shares of First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ:FWBI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Wave BioPharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of FWBI opened at $1.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.38. First Wave BioPharma has a 12-month low of $1.27 and a 12-month high of $26.30.

First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ:FWBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($3.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($2.48). Equities analysts predict that First Wave BioPharma will post -5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in First Wave BioPharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Wave BioPharma in the third quarter worth about $134,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new stake in shares of First Wave BioPharma in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Wave BioPharma in the third quarter worth about $31,000. 61.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Wave BioPharma Company Profile

First Wave Biopharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of non-systemic therapies for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. The firm involves in therapeutic development pipeline populated with multiple clinical stage programs built around its proprietary technologies, such as Niclosamide, an oral small molecule with anti-viral and anti-inflammatory properties, and the biologic Adrulipase, a recombinant lipase enzyme designed to enable the digestion of fats and other nutrients.

