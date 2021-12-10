FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $439.45 Million

Brokerages expect that FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) will announce sales of $439.45 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for FirstCash’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $431.52 million and the highest is $447.82 million. FirstCash reported sales of $392.16 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FirstCash will report full-year sales of $1.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.65 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover FirstCash.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. FirstCash had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $399.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on FirstCash from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on FirstCash in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded FirstCash from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on FirstCash from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of FirstCash by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 10,714 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of FirstCash by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 146,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,652,000 after purchasing an additional 16,403 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of FirstCash by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of FirstCash by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of FirstCash by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FCFS remained flat at $$63.46 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,885. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.17. FirstCash has a twelve month low of $54.85 and a twelve month high of $97.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. FirstCash’s payout ratio is 38.34%.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. operations and Latin America operations. The U. S. Operations segment includes all pawn and consumer loan operations in the U. S. The Latin America Operations segment consists of all pawn and consumer loan operations in Latin America, which includes operations in Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Colombia.

