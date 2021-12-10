Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) Shares Purchased by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Fisker were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FSR. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fisker during the first quarter worth $235,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Fisker by 50.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,408,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,310 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Fisker by 354.4% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,302 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Fisker by 20.6% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 51,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fisker in the second quarter worth $29,000. 27.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FSR opened at $17.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 18.40, a current ratio of 18.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.76 and a beta of 0.82. Fisker Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $31.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.27.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts expect that Fisker Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Henrik Fisker sold 488,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total transaction of $9,951,968.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 24.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FSR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Fisker in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Fisker from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen increased their price objective on Fisker from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. initiated coverage on Fisker in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on Fisker in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.83.

Fisker Company Profile

Fisker, Inc engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

