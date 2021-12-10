FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Shares Purchased by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FLT. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 36.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.27.

FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $221.95 on Friday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.78 and a 12 month high of $295.36. The firm has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $255.54.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.20. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 31.12%. The firm had revenue of $755.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

