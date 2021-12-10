FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTT) Trading Down 0.3%

FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTT)’s share price were down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $26.29 and last traded at $26.30. Approximately 184,512 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 204,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.38.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.44.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDTT. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund in the third quarter worth about $2,133,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 30.8% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 218,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,793,000 after purchasing an additional 51,529 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 140.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 26,836 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 165.5% in the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 26,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 16,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 13.8% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 132,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 16,123 shares during the last quarter.

