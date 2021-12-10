Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) Shares Bought by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,472 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,670 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Flushing Financial were worth $2,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,275 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 38,830 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,073 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,699 shares of the bank’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 11,509 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 370,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,950,000 after acquiring an additional 54,699 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 70,788.9% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,380 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 6,371 shares during the period. 67.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Flushing Financial news, CEO John R. Buran bought 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.77 per share, with a total value of $42,786.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FFIC stock opened at $23.82 on Friday. Flushing Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $15.56 and a 12 month high of $25.22. The firm has a market cap of $730.70 million, a PE ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $64.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Flushing Financial Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.44%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Flushing Financial

Flushing Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Flushing Savings Bank, which provides banking and financial services. Its principal business is attracting retail deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from ongoing operations and borrowings, primarily in originations and purchases of multi-family residential properties, commercial business loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, construction loans, small business administration loans and other small business loans, mortgage loan, U.S.

