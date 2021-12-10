Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS Group

Research analysts at UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on PDYPY. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flutter Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 20th. HSBC raised shares of Flutter Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Flutter Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.99.

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

Flutter Entertainment stock opened at $72.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.04. Flutter Entertainment has a 12-month low of $65.78 and a 12-month high of $119.41.

Flutter Entertainment Plc engages in the business of online betting and gaming. It operates through the following segments: PPB Online, Australia, PPB Retail, U.S, and Corporate. The PPB Online segment comprises of Paddy Power, Betfair, and Adjarabet brands. The Australia segment focuses on sports betting services provided to Australian customers using internet with a small proportion using the public telephony system.

See Also: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.