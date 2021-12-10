FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Stake Lessened by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 81,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,102 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in FMC were worth $7,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in FMC during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FMC during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in FMC by 32.6% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in FMC during the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in FMC by 15.2% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total transaction of $106,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FMC stock opened at $107.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. FMC Co. has a 1-year low of $87.27 and a 1-year high of $123.66.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.11. FMC had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 26.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

FMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of FMC from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of FMC from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.93.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

