Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.01 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Focus Financial Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.97 and the highest is $1.04. Focus Financial Partners reported earnings of $0.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners will report full year earnings of $3.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $3.93. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.36 to $4.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Focus Financial Partners.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $454.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.40 million. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 26.28% and a net margin of 0.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share.

FOCS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded Focus Financial Partners from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.56.

FOCS traded down $0.47 on Friday, hitting $64.62. 16,448 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468,205. Focus Financial Partners has a 52 week low of $40.93 and a 52 week high of $69.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 544.55 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.29.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Focus Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 1,165.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Focus Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

