Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) Position Increased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) by 40.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 102,300 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,299 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Forestar Group were worth $1,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Forestar Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Forestar Group by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Forestar Group by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,888 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Forestar Group by 101,160.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,063 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 5,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Forestar Group by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,605 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Forestar Group alerts:

Shares of FOR opened at $21.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.28 and its 200-day moving average is $20.72. Forestar Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.41 and a 12 month high of $26.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.20. Forestar Group had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $418.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Forestar Group Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Forestar Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Forestar Group in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.80.

Forestar Group Company Profile

Forestar Group Inc engages in the provision of real estate business. It acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities, and its revenues generally come from sales of residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR).

Receive News & Ratings for Forestar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forestar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.