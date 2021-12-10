ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Stock Price Up 4.1%

ForgeRock Inc (NYSE:FORG) shares rose 4.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $26.14 and last traded at $26.14. Approximately 3,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 618,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.11.

FORG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ForgeRock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of ForgeRock from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.44.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.03.

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $44.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.37 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ForgeRock Inc will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder A.S. Gravityrock sold 12,195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $353,898.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FORG. Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new position in shares of ForgeRock during the third quarter valued at about $38,930,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of ForgeRock during the third quarter valued at about $24,253,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of ForgeRock during the third quarter valued at about $19,466,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ForgeRock during the third quarter valued at about $18,927,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the third quarter worth about $17,359,000. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ForgeRock Company Profile (NYSE:FORG)

ForgeRock Inc provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

