Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Shares Gap Down to $122.95

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $122.95, but opened at $120.30. Formula Systems (1985) shares last traded at $120.30, with a volume of 5 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 37.60 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.64.

Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 4.55%. The business had revenue of $586.26 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FORTY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Formula Systems (1985) in the 3rd quarter valued at $310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Formula Systems (1985) Company Profile (NASDAQ:FORTY)

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. engages in the provision of software solutions and IT professional services. It operates through the following segments: Matrix, Sapiens, Magic Software, and Other. The company was founded on April 2, 1985 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.

