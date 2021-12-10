Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Shares Gap Down to $122.95

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $122.95, but opened at $120.30. Formula Systems (1985) shares last traded at $120.30, with a volume of 5 shares changing hands.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 37.60 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.64.
Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 4.55%. The business had revenue of $586.26 million during the quarter.
Formula Systems (1985) Company Profile (NASDAQ:FORTY)
Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. engages in the provision of software solutions and IT professional services. It operates through the following segments: Matrix, Sapiens, Magic Software, and Other. The company was founded on April 2, 1985 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.
