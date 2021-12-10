Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Now Covered by Analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) in a report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued a positive rating and a $132.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on FWRD. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Forward Air in a research report on Thursday. They issued a positive rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Forward Air from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Forward Air from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Forward Air from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forward Air from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $121.83.

Shares of FWRD opened at $112.72 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.20 and its 200-day moving average is $92.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.24 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Forward Air has a 12-month low of $70.93 and a 12-month high of $115.07.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $419.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.53 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Forward Air will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.18%.

In other Forward Air news, insider Michael L. Hance sold 3,379 shares of Forward Air stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total value of $353,713.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Forward Air by 1.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Forward Air by 100.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Clifford Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Forward Air by 3.5% in the third quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Forward Air by 5.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Forward Air by 1.1% in the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 19,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

